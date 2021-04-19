Waterproof prosthetic leg a life-changer for Tina

Tina Sanderson’s life has changed for the better thanks to the support of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). Photo supplied.

Tina Sanderson is becoming more independent and actively getting out into nature thanks to the support of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

The Captain Creek local uses waterproof prosthetics to allow her to get in the water at the beach, in the shower, or at her own dam.

Tina uses a waterproof prosthetic leg with a releasable ankle which allows a realistic swimming action when at the beach, as well as a prosthesis fitted with a “rush” foot for showering when she cannot use an accessible shower and when navigating barefoot at her dam and other wet areas.

Tina said her independence had improved greatly with the new prosthetics.

“Getting in and out of water without a purpose-built wet leg is extremely difficult and generally required help, or at the very least a lot of forward planning,” she said.

“And swimming at the beach alone was completely out of the question.

“While it is easier in calm water than surf, it is much more fun catching a wave. I couldn’t even consider this before.

“I am a bit of a self-proclaimed hippy, I guess, as my toes need to get dirty.

“And while the leg I generally wear to walk is super comfortable, it’s not designed for going barefoot or in mud.

“This is where the rush foot has had a massive positive impact.

“I also have an old leg that the socket was re-done on, which is cosmetically appealing and is nice to wear with a dress and boots, so I can go out and no-one even notices I’m an amputee.”

Tina is also using NDIS funding to access support workers to help her around the home and has had home modifications, particularly in her bathroom, to make it easier to live on a rural property independently.

Tina received assistance to apply for and implement her NDIS funding from Carers Queensland’s NDIS Local Area Coordination Partner in the Community Program for the Gladstone region.

She said it had been life-changing for her since accessing the NDIS two years ago.

“When I accessed the NDIS I was having a lot of trouble with my stump - it was crippling and I felt like a drain on my friends,” she said.

“My new legs allow me far greater independence and I am far more active.

“I didn’t want to be a burden, so it has freed me physically and that in turn also puts me in a better place mentally.”