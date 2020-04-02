Waterfront restaurant planning to open with a ‘bang’

Marina Flavour Owner Janelle Noonan and Business Manager Kara Delaney at the construction site of the new waterfront restaurant, March 31 2020

There is “light at the end of the tunnel” for the owner of a new waterfront restaurant at Gladstone Marina.

Janelle Noonan confirmed that construction was continuing amid the COVID-19 health emergency.

Measures to limit the spread of the virus forced her to close her other cafe Savour The Flavour, but the restaurant’s construction has given them something to look forward to.

“It feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Ms Noonan said.

Construction for the new waterfront restaurant Flavours Marina is underway, March 31 2020

“We had to stand down our staff. It was a very emotional week … but the fact everyone else is in the same boat makes it a little bit easier.”

The waterfront restaurant will have tapas, fresh seafood and cocktails on its menu.

She said the delayed process had allowed them to take their time and add a few extras to the restaurant.

It is unclear when the restaurant will open but Ms Noonan said they would open with a “bang”.

“When the time comes, we’ll have it all ready to go so all we have to do is flick on a switch,” she said.

“It’s just a matter of when”.