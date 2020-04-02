Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marina Flavour Owner Janelle Noonan and Business Manager Kara Delaney at the construction site of the new waterfront restaurant, March 31 2020
Marina Flavour Owner Janelle Noonan and Business Manager Kara Delaney at the construction site of the new waterfront restaurant, March 31 2020
News

Waterfront restaurant planning to open with a ‘bang’

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

There is “light at the end of the tunnel” for the owner of a new waterfront restaurant at Gladstone Marina.

Janelle Noonan confirmed that construction was continuing amid the COVID-19 health emergency.

Measures to limit the spread of the virus forced her to close her other cafe Savour The Flavour, but the restaurant’s construction has given them something to look forward to.

“It feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Ms Noonan said.

Construction for the new waterfront restaurant Flavours Marina is underway, March 31 2020
Construction for the new waterfront restaurant Flavours Marina is underway, March 31 2020

“We had to stand down our staff. It was a very emotional week … but the fact everyone else is in the same boat makes it a little bit easier.”

The waterfront restaurant will have tapas, fresh seafood and cocktails on its menu.

She said the delayed process had allowed them to take their time and add a few extras to the restaurant.

It is unclear when the restaurant will open but Ms Noonan said they would open with a “bang”.

“When the time comes, we’ll have it all ready to go so all we have to do is flick on a switch,” she said.

“It’s just a matter of when”.

Construction for the new waterfront restaurant Flavours Marina is underway, March 31 2020
Construction for the new waterfront restaurant Flavours Marina is underway, March 31 2020
gladstone marina marina flavours savour the flavour
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP's phones ringing off the hook

        premium_icon MP's phones ringing off the hook

        News Questions range from what entitlements people can access to how many mates they can invite fishing.

        • 2nd Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        DV services prepared for expected increase

        premium_icon DV services prepared for expected increase

        News Services have reshaped their structures to keep victims of family and domestic...

        • 2nd Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        Drink driver mistakes magistrate for a mate

        premium_icon Drink driver mistakes magistrate for a mate

        Crime ‘Your honour, not mate’: Magistrate unimpressed with his conduct.

        • 2nd Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        How Men’s Sheds are staying connected

        premium_icon How Men’s Sheds are staying connected

        News AMSA executive officer David Helmers said Men’s Sheds helped connect people who...