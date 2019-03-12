Waterfront cafe to launch with new name chosen by the public

A NEW local cafe is getting a full re-branding with community input.

Gladstone Yacht Club launched their downstairs cafe nearly one month ago but the establishment was unnamed until recently.

Business manager Jade Thompson said the name Captain's Brew was decided through a Facebook poll which received more than 200 votes.

"We were having trouble picking a name for it because all the staff wanted to contribute to the name so we did a poll amongst the staff and the winners of that poll went on the the Facebook page for the customers to have input,” Ms Thompson said.

"The sailors absolutely love it because it's a bit of a nod to them and is showing a bit of respect to those who are full members here.”

Ms Thompson said the cafe was opened to make the club "more accessible” to early morning crowds before the upstairs restaurant opened.

"Our sailors are here early in the morning so it's a chance to serve them as well as the public,” she said.

"In the morning when it opens up it's a beautiful view, you see the sunrise coming up and you're right on the waterfront where you can enjoy your coffee.”

She said it would be closed until late April from next week while signs were created for an official cafe launch.

Once reopened Captain's Brew will trade from 7-11am Wednesday to Sunday and will serve drinks as well as baked goods.