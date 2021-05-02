Water works: Contract to replace Gladstone mains

Work to replace three water mains at Gladstone Central, New Auckland and Clinton will begin in June and continue until May 2022. Picture supplied.

Work to replace three water mains at Gladstone Central, New Auckland and Clinton will begin in June and continue until May 2022. Picture supplied.

A contract will be awarded by Gladstone Regional Council this month for the replacement of three water mains in work that will take until May 2022.

Councillors voted on awarding the contract to NTS Group at the recent council meeting.

The three water mains are located in the Gladstone CBD, New Auckland and Clinton.

Tenders for the replacement of the water mains on Sandpiper Avenue, Aerodrome Road and Auckland Street closed on March 9, with four submissions received.

Each submission was assessed by council staff on criteria including price, local content, understanding council requirements, past projects and timing.

Council documents revealed the tender from NTS Group scored the highest of all submissions.

“The submission from NTS Group Pty Ltd scored the highest overall, with a detailed conforming tender,” council papers stated.

“NTS demonstrated excellent understanding of the scope and can deliver the majority of works with internal resources.

“NTS presented quality previous experience delivering projects of similar scale and nature.

Gladstone Regional Council councillors.

“The tender evaluation panel recommends the submission from NTS as it presents the best overall offer to council.”

The meeting was advised that water mains replacement would commence in June.

“The works required to be undertaken at each of the work locations have been informed by detailed design and will commence in June 2021,” council papers stated.

“On the basis of asset prioritisation and works sequencing, the works will continue through until May 2022.”

Councillors voted on the officers recommendation to endorse the Tender Evaluation Panel’s recommendation and authorise the chief executive officer to enter into a contract.

When councillor Natalia Muszkat wanted to ask questions about quotes contained in a confidential attachment, chief executive officer Leisa Dowling advised the questions were not permitted during the meeting as they related to a confidential document.

The officer’s recommendation was moved by councillor Chris Cameron, seconded by councillor Darryl Branthwaite and carried.

Cr Natalia Muszkat did not vote on the officer’s recommendation.

Water mains replacement:

Sandpiper Avenue from Lorikeet Avenue to Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland

Aerodrome Road from J Hickey Avenue to Clarke Street, Clinton

Auckland Street from Tank Street to Short Street, Gladstone Central

Other stories

CQ youth can apply for Young Endeavour adventure

Gladstone ratepayers cough up $13m in outstanding rates

COVID could potentially render some men infertile: study