5 Di St on the Boyne river sold for $750,000 in July
Water views entice buyers

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
ACCORDING to a recent Heron Todd White Residential Report, the market in the region has stabilised over recent years after a very volatile patch.

“Since the beginning of the year there has been limited sales activity of homes on standard residential lots over the $600,000 price point,” the report said.

The report said most of these higher priced homes sales in 2019 were in Boyne Island and Tannum Sands.

“The most eye-candy property in the region takes advantage of water views,” the report said.

It said a property at 5 Di St on the Boyne River sold for $750,000 in July.

LJ Hooker Boyne Tannum licensee Vicki Brown said views and amenities of the area were a big drawcard.

Eight high-end houses have sold in the Boyne Tannum area in 2019.

Of those, LJ Hooker sold six, Ms Brown said.

“I think it's the prices you can buy for ocean views and river views,” she said.

“You could not have bought at these prices at the top of the market.”

Ms Brown said she thought sales at the upper end of the market would continue as people looked to snap up great views in the area.

