Barra on bite, but beware highest tide of the year

BOATIES BE AWARE: Wild Cattle Beach half an hour before the high tide of 4.81m on Tuesday, February 19. It will be even higher today at 9.47am. Tegan Annett

BARRAMUNDI are expected to be on the bite on Wednesday as the region cops its highest king tide of the year.

Tomorrow's full moon has set the scene for the highest tide of the year at 9.47am at 4.85m before it runs back out to 0.35m at 4.11pm.

With 4.51m difference in the high and low tides, local fisherman and ship and sail owner Pat Laws said there would be plenty of movement in the water.

Mr Laws said the high tide would make for good conditions for fishing barramundi, a breed which commonly faces into the current when it feeds.

But he said boaties should be aware while on the water for debris that isn't usually around.

"With this really high tide it will pick up debris on the banks where the water hasn't been for a long time ...

"We need to be mindful that there's going to be logs floating around," he said.

"With the low tide people should be aware that it will be lower than normal, so where you would usually take a shortcut over a rock bar, there won't be enough water to do that."

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of hazardous conditions on the coast during the high tide.

Meteorologist Kimba Wong said the combination of the high tide and swell predicted for tomorrow could mean some areas could suffer erosion and inundation.