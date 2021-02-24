Water supply results revealed after PFAS chemicals detected

Biloela's town water supply has been declared safe to drink, following the detection of PFAS chemicals in a nearby creek.

Biloela's town water supply has been declared safe to drink, following the detection of PFAS chemicals in a nearby creek.

Biloela’s town water supply has been declared safe to drink, following the detection of PFAS chemicals in a nearby creek.

Banana Shire Council developed a public health monitoring program after CS Energy advised it had detected levels of PFAS chemicals in and around bores at Callide Creek and groundwater and surface water at Callide Power Station.

The program monitored all bores and main sources that provided water to the Biloela community.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) levels were also present in the bores and surface intakes from the Callide Dam but were significantly below drinking water standards.

Banana Shire Council developed a monitoring program after CS Energy detected PFAS chemicals in the town’s water supply.

Banana Shire Mayor Nev Ferrier said it was a relief to the whole Biloela community the PFAS levels had not “adversely” impacted the town’s drinking water.

“It will be a relief that the higher than expected levels of PFAS in some parts of the water table have not adversely impacted on the town drinking water,” Mr Ferrier said.

“It is reassuring to see that our existing water quality procedures are working effectively.”

PFAS chemicals was also detected at Callide Power Station.

Banana Shire Council engaged local firm, CQG Consulting, to undertake the program which included an investigation of the groundwater network to identify any potential impacts to the town’s water quality.

Read more:Fear residents could have been using toxic water for years

Sampling was conducted with initial results showing all samples collected from bores, raw water intakes and standpipes, had concentrations of PFAS well below the human health guideline values for drinking water.

The final analysis results verified the initial findings.

These results are consistent with previous monitoring for PFAS undertaken by the council in 2018 and 2019, demonstrating the impact from the PFAS findings at and downstream of the power station had not impacted on drinking water sources of the Biloela township.

A detailed report for PFAS/PFOS was delivered to Banana Shire Council on February 19.