A man has fallen off his water skis at Lake Awoonga this morning. Pictured: Waterskiing at Nepean River near Penrith. Photo: Bob Barker.
UPDATE: Man in hospital after water ski accident at CQ dam

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Jan 2020 11:17 AM
UPDATE 12PM: 

A man in his 20s was transported in a stable condition to Gladstone Hospital after falling off his water skis earlier this morning.  

Earlier 11.15am:

A MAN in his 20s has injured his arm after falling off his water skis at Lake Awoonga this morning.

Paramedics were called to the Awoonga Dam Rd at 10.02am where they helped transport the man back to the boat ramp.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was "relatively stable" and was being treated by paramedics currently.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

