Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Miriam Vale's The Shop owner Sue Thorne with former and current employees Jess Riley and Catherine Castle.
Miriam Vale's The Shop owner Sue Thorne with former and current employees Jess Riley and Catherine Castle.
News

Water returns to drought-hit town

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Mar 2020 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Sue Thorne owns Miriam Vale's general store The Shop, and says the streets are like a ghost town.

Today Gladstone Regional Council advised that water for the township is once again coming from Baffle Creek after supplies had to be trucked in from late August last year.

It's good news for the community that's adjusted to life on water restrictions, but with the local hotel closing earlier this week due to nationwide shut down measures, any celebrating will be done at a distance.

For some, the new measures mean an end to standing invitations that have lasted decades.

"There's a bunch of oldies in this town that get together every Friday to have their beer," Sue said.

They're all aged between 65 and 90, and the social distancing rules designed to keep them safe mean an end to that tradition for now.

Residents are doing a good job sticking to the 1.5m distancing measure and Sue's directed staff to keep chatting at the registers to a minimum.

"People are being really great, really mindful," she said.

Stocks of toilet paper, flour and hand sanitiser are down, but there's plenty of pumpkins and potatoes.

It's a close, supportive community and Sue said people would soldier on.

"You always just deal with whatever is in front of you," she said.

Council CEO Leisa Dowling thanked the Miriam Vale community for their adherence to water restrictions that were implemented on September 1 last year.

Despite drought restrictions being lifted for the Miriam Vale township, she encouraged residents to keep adhering to water wise practices.

Since council commenced weekly measurements in March 2019, the water level at Baffle Creek has risen 1.5m.

Extensive testing of the Miriam Vale Water Treatment Plant was conducted prior to switching back to the Baffle Creek water supply.

The treatment plant will operate Monday to Friday, with the trucking of water occurring only on weekends until council completes an upgrade to a segment of the plant, expected to be completed by July.

More Stories

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Thousands of new infections’ if election goes ahead

        premium_icon ‘Thousands of new infections’ if election goes ahead

        Politics A Queensland surgeon has blasted the State Government’s decision to allow council elections to go ahead as “ludicrous”, warning that thousands more Covid-19 cases will...

        Business puts off 17 staff after losing millions

        premium_icon Business puts off 17 staff after losing millions

        Business Events company feels the weight of pandemic, looks to close one of their offices...

        ‘Give it a shot’: Teen wows at Miss World comp

        premium_icon ‘Give it a shot’: Teen wows at Miss World comp

        News The Gladstone teen soaked in the experience of the beauty pageant and looks forward...

        FLAGS DOWN: Beaches to close around Queensland

        premium_icon FLAGS DOWN: Beaches to close around Queensland

        News BEACHES around Queensland will have their flags up for the last time for the...

        • 27th Mar 2020 11:23 AM