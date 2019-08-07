Menu
Water restrictions are planned for the Miriam Vale township.
Council News

Water restrictions planned as drought takes its toll

Tegan Annett
by
7th Aug 2019 2:42 PM

WATER testing will be conducted over 30 days at Miriam Vale as the Gladstone Regional Council explores options for the township's water security.

In a letter from Gladstone Regional Council sent to Miriam Vale residents this week, the council said it was exploring ways to improve water security, with the drought affecting the town's primary water source, Baffle Creek.

Council will supplement the water supply by trucking water to the Miriam Vale Water Treatment Plant.

It said residents could notice up to six water trucks per day.

As per Council's Drought Management Plan, with the current conditions, water restrictions will be implemented in Miriam Vale.

A community information session will be held on Thursday night to discuss restrictions and other water saving initiatives.

"It is important to understand that council is acting quickly to source a solution and strategics are in place to ensure residents will continue to have access to drinking water," it said.

"Council will support the community through an education program and will work collaboratively to identify water saving initiatives with the community.

"By working together and being conscious of our usage, we can ensure we have a substantial water supply for our community."

The information night will be held from 5 - 7pm Thursday at Miriam Vale Community centre, 41 Blomfield St.

For information phone 49700700.

