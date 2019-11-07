Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Water restrictions could be on the horizon as the level of Rocky Creek Dam continues to drop.
Water restrictions could be on the horizon as the level of Rocky Creek Dam continues to drop. Marc Stapelberg
Council News

Water restrictions could kick in soon as dam levels drop

Liana Turner
by
6th Nov 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATER restrictions could be triggered sooner than planned in parts of the Northern Rivers.

Rous County Council is in consultations with its constituent councils to consider implementing water restrictions in areas where water is supplied from Rocky Creek Dam once it hits 70 per cent capacity, instead of the current 60 per cent threshold.

From Rocky Creek Dam, Rous County Council supplies water to urban areas of the Byron Shire (excluding Mullumbimby), parts of the Richmond Valley including Coraki, Evans Head, Broadwater, Riley's Hill and Woodburn as well as a number of urban areas in the Ballina and Lismore LGAs.

Rous County Council chairperson Cr Keith Williams said the proposal was in response to a bleak summer outlook.

"The forecast for this summer is not what we want to see," Cr Williams said.

He said it would be a "real concern" to see a repeat of conditions in which the dam dropped to 40 per cent capacity as it had in the early 2000s.

Cr Williams said Rocky Creek Dam had dropped from 83 to 81 per cent in the past two weeks.

While the water authority engages with local councils, he said it was vital for residents to reduce their water use now, to delay restrictions and cement better long-term habits.

"We need to be conserving water now and not waiting until we put in restrictions," he said.

Cr Williams was hopeful they would reach some agreement with the councils before the dam level reaches 70 per cent capacity.

Those in Rous County Council's supply area have been using an average of 190 litres per person per day, but the water authority's encouraging everyone to reduce that to 160, a difference of about three buckets a day.

This is a goal general manager Phillip Rudd said was focused on implementing long term change.

Tenterfield Shire Council is meanwhile undertaking further work to secure multiple water supply bores, after one successful find near the Tenterfield Transport Museum.

 

Mullumbimby, Kyogle and Casino are at Level One, Two, and Three water restrictions respectively while Level 4.7 restrictions apply in Tenterfield.

For water saving tips

visit rous.nsw.gov.au.

More Stories

ballina shire council byron shire council lismore city council northern rivers water richmond valley council rous county council water restrictions
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism operator cops $20k fine for ‘misunderstanding’

        premium_icon Tourism operator cops $20k fine for ‘misunderstanding’

        News A GREAT Barrier Reef tourism operator has been fined $20,000 for illegally taking tourists to Lady Musgrave Island while its permit was suspended.

        Calls to wind up Gladstone Foundation as funds near empty

        premium_icon Calls to wind up Gladstone Foundation as funds near empty

        News Funds donated from the three LNG plants seven years ago are drying up.

        • 7th Nov 2019 7:00 AM
        Trio help give the region a good name

        premium_icon Trio help give the region a good name

        News Two familiar names and another who became famous for doing quirky things added to...

        APPLY NOW: Next stage for new waterfront cafe

        premium_icon APPLY NOW: Next stage for new waterfront cafe

        News EXCITEMENT is brewing for a new waterfront cafe, with applications open for...