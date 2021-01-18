Water Polo state titles: High praise for Aussie bolter

Rockhampton-born Matilda Moore has been touted as a potential Australian ahead of the Queensland Water Polo state titles, the finals of which will be livestreamed on this website .

The titles start today on the Gold Coast and will be staged in two parts between January 18-21 (under 12s and 16s) and January 23-25 (under 14s, under 18s, opens).

We will report and livestream both grand final days on Thursday, January 21 (from 2.30pm) and Monday, January 25 (from noon).

Moore will be one of the Players to Watch and is a late bloomer with plenty to offer according to eagle-eyed talent scout Nicole Johnson.

"She is really improving and while still raw, she is a late developer who I think could be a smokie for the Australian team down the track,'' said Johnson, an international referee and founder of the Mermaids club.

"She is willing to commit and works hard. There is something worth investing in.''

Matilda Moore with her team at the Queensland Country water polo competition in 2018

Moore, a Somerville House old girl, will play for Mermaids' open women's team at the state titles, a side which is expected to press strongly from the state title along with Brisbane Barracudas and North Brisbane.

Matilda Moore, right, moves to defend against Rachel Roberts in the Queensland Premier League. Picture: Richard Walker

The two open division premiership races have been thrown wide open because Queensland's Olympic Games' squad members such as Bronwen Knox, Rhys Howden, Nic Porter, Abby Andrews, Gabriella Palm and co are not available for the competition.

The grand final schedule is:

Thursday

Under 12 Girls: 14:30

Under 12 Boys: 15:30

Under 16 Girls White: 16:30

Under 16 Boys: 17:30

Under 16 Girls Maroon: 18:30

January 25th

Under 14 Boys Maroon: 12:00

Under 14 Girls Maroon: 12:50

Under 18 Girls White: 13:40

Under 18 Boys: 14:40

Under 18 Girls Maroon: 15:40

Under 14 Boys White: 16:40

Under 14 Girls White: 17:30

Open Boys: 18:20

Open Girls: 19:20

Originally published as Water Polo state titles: High praise for Aussie bolter