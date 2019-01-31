Water Police surprised by boaties' behaviour on long weekend

Gladstone Water Police was pleased with the behaviour of boaties on the water during the Australia Day long weekend.

GLADSTONE boaties kept the booze drinking to a minimum while out on the water during the Australia Day long weekend.

Water Police officers said more than 100 vessels were approached for drug and alcohol testing and all returned a negative reading.

They said they were "generally very pleased” with boaties' behaviour at Gladstone, Tannum Sands and Awoonga Dam.

One police vessel and two jet skis patrolled the areas and said they were specifically targeting general illegal behaviour as well as drug and alcohol testing of skippers.

A number of boaties were spoken to by water police about general safety and only a few minor offences were reported, mostly due to failure to identify the location of their life jackets.

Police also targeted jet ski activity at Round Hill Creek, following recent reports of bad behaviour by riders.

During the Christmas holidays, Round Hill Volunteer Marine Rescue said they received several complaints about hooning jet skiers speeding through the six-knot area.

But Gladstone Water Police said during their patrols last weekend no breaches by riders were identified.

"The hot weather saw large crowds out enjoying their time on the water and their behaviour has been commended by officers,” they said.

Boaties have been reminded that if life jackets on their vessels are stowed and not visible, labelling is required so they can be found by anyone on board.