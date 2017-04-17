Water pipe bursts on Gladstone St

UPDATE:

HUNDREDS of litres of water were lost as a pipe burst on Auckland St yesterday morning.



The 15mm pipe burst at 176 Auckland St just past the Gladstone Auto Parts and 4WD store.



Gladstone Regional Council received a report the pipe had burst at 7.42am and workers were there by 7.54am, it was isolated shortly after and then fixed.



The pipe was connected to a home but was no longer in use and was capped.



It's believed through old age the cap burst causing the water to escape.



According to the council four or five houses were affected for a short time.

EARLIER:

HUNDREDS of litres of water were lost as a pipe burst on Auckland St this morning.

The pipe burst just past Gladstone Auto Parts and 4WD.

Workers were on scene to try and fix the problem about 8.30am.