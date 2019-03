Council has started a water meter replacement program in some areas of the region.

Cathy Adams

THE council has started a water meter replacement program in some areas of the region this week.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett said works to replace ageing infrastructure would be carried out until mid-June in Benaraby, Boyne Island, Calliope, Clinton, Gladstone City, Glen Eden, Kin Kora, South Trees, Sun Valley, Tannum Sands, Telina, Toolooa, West Gladstone, Wooderson, Wurdong Heights, Miriam Vale and Agnes Water.

"Properties in these areas have water meters of varying ages which record the individual water usage of the respective property," Cr Burnett said.

"The measurement accuracy of these assets often declines with age, leading to the need for council to replace them at appropriate intervals to be able to capture accurate water usage data."

Cr Burnett said the replacement program targeted properties with water meters which were more than 10 years old.

"Residents in these areas could experience temporary water interruptions for a short period of time in the coming months," he said.

"A licensed contractor will carry out the water meter replacements for council with some properties required to have their water supply interrupted to enable the replacement works to occur."

Contractors will display an identification badge to enable them to access private property to replace meter infrastructure.

"These works will be carried out at reasonable times during the day and residents should be aware that workers will only access property to carry out the water replacement program," Cr Burnett said.