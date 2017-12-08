UPDATE: Kin Kora home suffers extensive damage in water leak

10.48AM: A Kin Kora home has been left in the hands of police after firefighters were able to gain entry and declare the building structurally sound.

The house's water supply has been disconnected and power to the building has been isolated.

A serious water leak had sprung on the top floor of the two-storey house, causing extensive damage throughout.

No one was home at the time of the incident.

A QFES spokeswoman said fire crews were only briefly on the scene after receiving the call at 10.20am.

10.33AM: FIRE crews are rushing to a house on Kin Kora Drive at Kin Kora after reports of a serious water leak.

The roof of the house is reportedly in danger of collapsing due to water damage.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed two crews had been dispatched to the job.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.