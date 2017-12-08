Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UPDATE: Kin Kora home suffers extensive damage in water leak

WATER LEAK: The Kin Kora home suffered extensive internal damage.
WATER LEAK: The Kin Kora home suffered extensive internal damage. Matt Taylor
Andrew Thorpe
by

10.48AM: A Kin Kora home has been left in the hands of police after firefighters were able to gain entry and declare the building structurally sound.

The house's water supply has been disconnected and power to the building has been isolated.

A serious water leak had sprung on the top floor of the two-storey house, causing extensive damage throughout.

No one was home at the time of the incident.

A QFES spokeswoman said fire crews were only briefly on the scene after receiving the call at 10.20am.

 

 

10.33AM: FIRE crews are rushing to a house on Kin Kora Drive at Kin Kora after reports of a serious water leak.

The roof of the house is reportedly in danger of collapsing due to water damage.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed two crews had been dispatched to the job.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

Topics:  gladstone fire and rescue

Gladstone Observer
TRAGEDY: Body of missing ex-Port City Power coach found

TRAGEDY: Body of missing ex-Port City Power coach found

There were no suspicious circumstances.

Is this the coolest class in school?

SURF'S UP: Cruz Ryan showing his stuff at Agnes Water where the Discovery Surfing Academy will be based from next year.

A new surfing academy is coming to Agnes Water.

IT'S OVER: Electoral Commission declares Callide and Burnett

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads Andrew Powell, LNP candidate for Callide Colin Boyce and Cr Peter Masters at the intersection of Drynan Dr and Dawson Hwy in Calliope.

LNP claims victory in both seats.

MAP: Tell us where the Christmas lights are

FAMILY FUN: Get in touch today to get your Christmas lights display listed in the paper.

Christmas lights map coming next week

Local Partners