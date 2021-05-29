Water interruption to affect New Auckland residents

New Auckland residents might experience water interruptions this Monday.

New Auckland residents might experience water interruptions this Monday.

Gladstone Regional Council advises that some New Auckland residents will experience a temporary

interruption to their water supply on Monday between the hours of 9am and 3pm.

Employees from Council’s Water Program Delivery team will undertake hydrant maintenance and

valve installation between these hours as a part of the Sandpiper Water Main Renewal project.

Residents may start hearing some noise today as the area is prepared ahead of the work being

carried out on May 31.

The following streets will be impacted by the water interruption:

 Heron Court, New Auckland

 Brolga Ave, New Auckland

 Lorikeet Ave, New Auckland

 Sandpiper Ave, New Auckland

 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland.

Affected residents have been notified via letterbox drop in advance of these works and Council

apologies for any inconvenience caused.

Residents can call Council on 4970 0700 if they require any further information.