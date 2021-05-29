Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
New Auckland residents might experience water interruptions this Monday.
New Auckland residents might experience water interruptions this Monday.
News

Water interruption to affect New Auckland residents

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
29th May 2021 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gladstone Regional Council advises that some New Auckland residents will experience a temporary

interruption to their water supply on Monday between the hours of 9am and 3pm.

Employees from Council’s Water Program Delivery team will undertake hydrant maintenance and

valve installation between these hours as a part of the Sandpiper Water Main Renewal project.

Residents may start hearing some noise today as the area is prepared ahead of the work being

carried out on May 31.

The following streets will be impacted by the water interruption:

 Heron Court, New Auckland

 Brolga Ave, New Auckland

 Lorikeet Ave, New Auckland

 Sandpiper Ave, New Auckland

 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland.

Affected residents have been notified via letterbox drop in advance of these works and Council

apologies for any inconvenience caused.

Residents can call Council on 4970 0700 if they require any further information.

new auckland water interruption
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cafe raises money for Boyne Island mum with cancer

        Premium Content Cafe raises money for Boyne Island mum with cancer

        Community A Tannum Sands cafe is the latest to join a community-wide effort to rally behind a Boyne Island mum facing financial and health hardships.

        1770 festival labelled great success

        Premium Content 1770 festival labelled great success

        News The 2021 Seventeen-Seventy Festival was labelled a “great success” after the event...

        Revealed: 87-year-old cafe wins Gladstone’s best burger

        Premium Content Revealed: 87-year-old cafe wins Gladstone’s best burger

        News “We try and make sure the food we put out, that we would be happy with it.”

        Gladstone MP slams opposition on Callide Dam

        Premium Content Gladstone MP slams opposition on Callide Dam

        Politics “What we need to do is concentrate on fixing this wall, these gates in Biloela and...