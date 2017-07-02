Water overflowing, gushing down Auckland St

THE dry season turned into wet today as water gushed from a standpipe on Auckland St, forming pools across the road.

As gutters transform into flowing rivers, council workers are working to turn off the water main responsible for the leak.

"It's most likely that an attachment screwed into the standpipe has come loose .... or the bolts have let go," a council worker said.

Three separate work crews are dealing with the problem, saying the pipe extending from the water main needs to be turned off before anything else can be done.

"There's two valves on the street we'll need to turn off ... so there'll be houses without water for a few hours," the council worker said.

"We really don't know how many it'll affect."

Water gushing down Auckland St: A main is leaking water all over Auckland St near the Short St bus stop.

Watching the scene unfold from her front gate is 81-year-old Barbara Hughes.

As Barbara explained how she's lived at her Auckland St residence for a long time and was surprised the problem hadn't happened before, a car sped past, splashing water across the road.

"They don't like going very slow through all that water, do they," she said chuckling.

Despite the messy scene, Barbara insisted positivity in light of these occurrences was key.

"There's no point complaining about it ... once they turn the water off they'll fix it," she said.

"We won't have water for a while but it's got to be done.

"Luckily we've got a water tank under the awning under out house ... it'll be the toilets and things that'll be the main issue."

As crews continue the work on the side of the road, their main concern is the water's proximity to neighbouring Telstra lines.

"Telstra's on top of this main, plus gas is really close too," a council worker said.

"We're going to need to be really careful ... we'll have to get a vac truck to figure out whether it's a burst main or a fitting that's just let go."

Council work crews will spend the afternoon using a high pressure machine to suck the dirt around the standpipe up.

"We have to dig it up to repair it, and we can't know what the problem is our how to repair it until that's been done," the council worker said.