Water flushed away during time of need

WASTED AWAY: There will be no investigation into what has contaminated a megalitre of water behind the Moura pool.

BANANA Shire Council's services team will not try to uncover what has contaminated water in a local system.

The reservoir behind the Moura Pool was filled in error following a valve failure in the old system, causing about a mega-litre of water to go into the storm-water system and evaporate.

Banana Shire Council services director John McDougall said that although the council was not entirely certain what had contaminated the water, he said it shouldn't be a major concern for residents.

"I'm not going to spend money on working out what its contaminated with,” Mr McDougall said.

"It's not chemical, it's just gone into a dirty reservoir. It would cost me more to get the testing done to see it's contaminated with natural things out of the environment.

"It's not a concern whatsoever, it's no different than rainwater going down the street, that's the level of contamination we are talking about.

Understandably given current drought conditions across the Banana region, residents have already taken questions and concerns to the council, calling for swift action and reprisal after thousands of litres of water were wasted.

Residents posted to council's Facebook page asking for explanations.

James Allen asked "couldn't it be put into tankers and pumped onto sporting fields or similar? Council gardens etc.”

Jess Hopkins asked "What extent is the water contaminated? Rain water tanks connected to houses are not for drinking, it clearly states that on most rain water tanks, however the water is used for toilets and connected to the washing machine cold water outlets. Surely the water can be used for that purpose or for watering council parks and median strips with plants.”

Mr McDougall said they were apologetic about the incident.

"Considering the time it's happened in the drought and we're putting in permanent processes to ensure this doesn't happen again,” Mr McDougall said.

"With the amount of water we produce each day to service the community and industry in Moura, it's not a lot of water.”

Because of the age of the reservoir and a lack of equipment available, the council's services team was unable to utilise the water for land-care use.

"Because it was built decades and decades ago, where it leaks out of and the overflow point it, it's just an open pipe,” Mr McDougall said. "Unless I had sucker-truck there to suck up the water I had nothing I could physically put a fitting on to suck it dry. That was the reason for that.”