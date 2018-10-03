Water fluoridation saga boils over at council

NO WAY: Josh and Suzie Hall during the meeting of Gladstone Regional Council, holding signs opposing the addition of fluoride to the town's drinking water.

GLADSTONE will remain free of fluoridated water for the foreseeable future after a notice of motion to consider its reinstatement was rejected at council yesterday.

Gladstone Regional councillors elected not to reverse their decision from July 2016 to cease adding fluoride to the region's public water supply.

The decision was met with cheers from a packed public gallery, many who were anti-fluoride supporters.

The notice of motion was tabled by deputy mayor Chris Trevor with two options for councillors to consider.

Option 1 would have involved the council advising the Gladstone Area Water Board that it supports evidence from a July 2017 report from the National Health and Medical Research Council stating "community water fluoridation as a safe, effective and ethical way to help reduce tooth decay across the population".

This option would have also incurred a financial burden of an initial $150,000 and $30,000 per annum thereafter.

Option 2 allowed the council to seek community feedback.

Both options were rejected, with councillors voting 6-2 in favour of rejecting the motion. Cr Trevor and Cr PJ Sobhanian, who is a dentist by trade, voted in favour of the motion.

There was significant debate at the start of the meeting as to whether Cr Sobhanian could stay in the chamber due to his profession and that he is the council appointee on the GAWB board of directors.

Cr Sobhanian went as far as offering his resignation from the water board, but that was rejected by Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett as councillors eventually decided he could stay in the room.

Whether the fluoridation saga is over remains to be seen, as Cr Burnett stated, as he did during the 2016 debate, that he would like the issue dealt with by the State Government.

The decision to give water fluoridation control to councils was made by the Newman Government in 2012.

"The motion was defeated and that's based on the situation that council believe it should be an issue for the Queensland Government to resolve," Cr Burnett said.

"It's a divided issue and it doesn't matter where you go there's people in favour of it and people against it.

"If fluoride was to go back into the water, from our point of view the Queensland Government need to make that decision. Our councillors reinforced the decision from 2016 that it's not a local matter.

"From the deputy mayor's point of view he said he won't be bringing this back to the table during this term and there's always an opportunity for councillors to bring it back during future terms."

Jessica Hearn and Bree Hall speak to media outside Gladstone Regional Council chamber, protesting the addition of fluoride to the town's water supply. Matt Taylor GLA021018COUN

Anti-fluoride supporters Jessica Hearn and Bree Hall attended the meeting with other Gladstone residents and their children. They were both relieved at the decision.

"I think (the discussion) was really positive and as one of the councillors said, this was only brought up two years ago and overwhelmingly voted against, so why bring it up again?" Ms Hall said.

"If we wanted fluoride in our water we'll go and buy it. We don't believe in mass drugging of the whole population and we don't consent."

Both Ms Hearn and Ms Hall believe the responsibility of good oral hygiene for children should fall back to their parents.

"We are parents of these children for a reason. We educate ourselves to make the right decisions for our children," Ms Hall said.

"It should definitely fall into the hands of parents and not the government.

"Where there is a risk, and there's always a risk with any type of medication, there must be a choice."