Australia's Biggest Family Fishing Competition - 2018 Boyne Tannum Hookup
Australia's Biggest Family Fishing Competition - 2018 Boyne Tannum Hookup
News

Water Craft category to tackle DV prevention

MATT HARRIS
by
24th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
THE Human Powered Water Craft category returns next month after making its first appearance at last year's Boyne Tannum HookUp.

But this time there's a very worthy caused attached to the category - supporting domestic violence prevention.

Boyne Smelters Limited, Queensland Alumina Limited and Rio Tinto are back as category sponsors this year and will give a portion of the HPWC category entry fee to domestic violence prevention.

HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said the category was introduced last year in an effort to appeal to a wider angler demographic.

"It's any type of human-powered craft. It had a good year last year but I think this time it's going to be even better," Ms McGuire said.

"What we noticed last year is a lot of parents and their children going out on their canoes along the Boyne River - it was nice to see that activity going on among families so that was when the three industrial sites looked at it.

"Us as a society and as families need to say no to domestic violence and they thought it was the perfect forum and the right demographic.

"It's about creating awareness and increasing that profile through families enjoying themselves fishing.

"BSL, QAL and Rio Tinto thought they could do something, hence $10 for every entrant will go to domestic violence prevention."

Gladstone Women's Health Centre director Brigitte Geenen said it was a great initiative.

"Obviously it's a great cause and I'm pleased industry is supporting domestic violence in that sense," Ms Geenen said.

HookUp will be held at Boyne Island's Bray Park from May 3-5.

