Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Water bombing chopper crashes into dam in Victoria (stock image)
Water bombing chopper crashes into dam in Victoria (stock image)
News

Water bombing chopper crashes

29th Jan 2019 5:27 AM

A WATER bombing helicopter has crashed into a dam while fighting bushfires in Victoria.

The chopper's crew, who are safe and being assessed by paramedics, was forced to swim to safety after the crash on Monday, according to emergency services.

The Aircrane aircraft had been fighting a fire when the crash occurred.

Ambulance Victoria authorities have been dispatched to the area to assess the crew members and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and Worksafe Victoria have been notified.

"Over the past several days, the aircraft had been involved in fire suppression activities at the Thomson Catchment Complex fires," The State Control Centre said in a statement.

"The Aircrane was one of 10 aircraft working on the fire."

Victorian Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said he was grateful the crew were safe.

More Stories

chopper crash water bombing

Top Stories

    Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    premium_icon Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    News FIND out what crime is most common in your suburb and what time its more likely to occur, revealed by Queensland Police data.

    Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    premium_icon Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    News Man, 21, jailed for being found with stolen war medals

    BACK TO SCHOOL: The local club packing a helping hand

    premium_icon BACK TO SCHOOL: The local club packing a helping hand

    News The womens club making sure each student has equal chance of success

    • 29th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
    Goondicum mine production ahead of schedule

    premium_icon Goondicum mine production ahead of schedule

    News Output in December was almost three times budget expectations.

    • 29th Jan 2019 9:00 AM