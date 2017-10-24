Water Board warns of more Awoonga Dam spills to come

MORE TO COME?: Lake Awoonga spilling on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

MORE TO COME?: Lake Awoonga spilling on Wednesday, October 18, 2017. Mike Richards GLA181017WTHR

THE Gladstone Area Water Board is warning a summer of spills could take place at Lake Awoonga this wet season.

As Lake Awoonga slowly recedes following last week's rain, focus turns towards the official 'wet season' still to come and the reality that there's ample opportunity for the already full lake to spill again in the near future.

The dam level peaked at 42.1m last Thursday and is currently sitting at 40.82m as at 8.40am today - 107% of capacity.

GAWB chief executive officer Jim Grayson explained the process used to provide advice to the Local Disaster Management Group concerning the volume of water that is expected to spill into the Boyne River during floods.

"Our team input upstream flow data, the level of water at the dam wall as well Bureau of Meteorology forecasts as inputs to our Hydrological Model," Mr Grayson said.

"The Model conducts a range of complex calculations to generate an estimated dam height, from which our team provides advice concerning the likely volume and speed of water that will flow over the spillway in any given period."

Mr Grayson said the catchment area of Lake Awoonga was 2,230km2 and BoM forecasts are unable to specify with precision rainfall over all this area.

"Rainfall across the whole catchment is rarely at uniform levels," he said.

"Notwithstanding all the science, small variations from the predicted rainfall can have a large flow on effect when it comes to the Model's estimates and that's why we constantly run updated data through the Model to monitor changes."

The Bureau is predicting a possible shower today and then a dry run until Monday which will assist in lowering the dam level.

The Lake Awoonga Recreational Area remains closed while clean-up efforts and safety inspections are completed; it is anticipated to reopen tomorrow afternoon.

Boynedale Bush Camp will remain closed all week and is anticipated to open in time for the weekend.

Blue-Green Algae Levels at the main recreation area at Lake Awoonga (Riverston Bay) and the Boynedale Bushcamp Recreation Area remain low.