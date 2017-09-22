YOUR SAY: Water board asking for locals' thoughts

LAKE Awoonga is one of the prized jewels in Gladstone's crown.

The dam, run by the Gladstone Area Water Board, is open to the public for recreational use.

Now they want to know from the public how else they can use their assets to engage the community.

GAWB chief executive officer Jim Grayson said they were engaging with the community and seeking suggestions on ways they could help improve the social, environmental or economic outcomes of the region.

"This community engagement process is about identifying ways we can leverage value from our existing assets, operations or expertise," Mr Grayson said.

"We want the community's insights as to how they think we can add value to the region.

Mr Grayson said there were latent benefits associated with GAWB's existing operations and expertise and the engagement was about crystallising those benefits and taking advantage of them on behalf of the whole community.

"We have large recreational areas at Lake Awoonga and Boynedale, 23,000 ha of land surrounding the lake, 300km of pipeline running throughout the city and extensive knowledge and experience in the environmental sciences, particularly water quality management," he said.

"What we're asking is for the community to consider if there are ways we could add value to region by utilising these assets or skills alongside their primary purpose, which of course is to deliver water to the region.

Residents are invited to make submission to GAWB at www.gawb.qld.gov.au until October 5.