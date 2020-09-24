Water board CEO’s warning to Awoonga Dam users

THE Gladstone Area Water Board is encouraged by the Bureau of Meteorology’s early indications of a return to normal rainfall this summer.

The GAWB’s comments stem from an update on Awoonga Dam courtesy of the organisation’s CEO Darren Barlow.

Mr Barlow said the dam’s current capacity was 63 per cent, or 35 metres high and the water board as managing its water supply in accordance with the approved Drought Management plan.

“Our customers and the Gladstone community expect a high degree of reliability and dependability from GAWB,” Mr Barlow said.

“In the absence of significant inflows, GAWB may be required to issue a Low Supply Alert to customers in 2021.

“A Low Supply Alert does not impose any restrictions on customers, but provides an opportunity for engagement regarding water usage and demand reduction strategies.

“GAWB is well prepared to manage and respond to various water supply and demand scenarios as they occur.”

Mr Barlow said summer was generally the time when Awoonga Dam received its most significant inflows for the year.

He issued a warning to all recreational water uses as the warmer months approached and the dam was used more frequently.

“Recreational water users should remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings and the potential hazards at all times, not only when water levels are dropping,” he said.

“As water levels fall, it is possible that an increased number of old trees and debris may be found just below the water line.

“GAWB actively monitors this issue and signage has been installed at the lake to notify users of the potential hazards.”