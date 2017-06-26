Water board calls for help from community

COMMUNITY MEETING: The Gladstone Area Water Board held a community consultation day to discuss issues with community representatives.

A COMMUNITY meeting was called last week by the Gladstone Area Water Board (GAWB) to discuss issues with community representatives.

Hand picked by the GAWB, the Community Consultative Forum (CCF) had 14 community representatives from a variety of organisations including Roseberry Community Services, Gladstone Region Youth Council and Volunteer Marine Rescue.

Thursday saw the first of many meetings organised for the community to discuss issues with GAWB and understand exactly what the board does.

Gladstone Regional Councillor Peter Masters said the diverse panel meant the Gladstone community was widely represented at the meeting.

"I was pleasantly surprised the GAWB had a genuine interest from hearing from the community about ways to make (areas) more user friendly, adding value to the community,” Mr Masters said.

"The water board are fair dinkum, they have a real desire to work with the community.”

GAWB chief executive officer Jim Grayson said the purpose was for the community to provide feedback on GAWB's operations to enhance the company's role in Gladstone.

"The CCFs will focus on areas where GAWB can improve livability in the region through what we call 'community value projects',” Mr Grayson said.

Gladstone Multicultural Association representative Peter O'Dwyer said he was interested to hear the information GAWB had to offer.

"The community needs this information to make decisions,” Mr O'Dwyer said.

"Forums with the community also means you can network with other people (you usually wouldn't).”

Meeting facilitator Jan Taylor said a lot of organisations don't want to open themselves up to critique, but the GAWB wanted to make the most of the opportunity.