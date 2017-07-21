23°
WATCHFUL EYE: Gladstone Police given more body worn cameras

MATT HARRIS
| 21st Jul 2017 10:34 AM

POLICE officers in Gladstone and Tannum Sands will be better protected with stage two of the Palaszczuk Government state-wide roll out of body worn cameras by the Police Service (QPS)

State Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher MP welcomed the significant advancement for the Queensland Police Service and said officers are pleased to see the new technology delivering improved performance and services.

The stage two roll out of the body worn cameras will start in July 2017 and see the total number of devices in use across Queensland increase to 5,100 at police stations including 24 for Gladstone and Tannum Sands.

In 2016, stage one of the BWC roll out delivered cameras for 26 police stations, 47 road policing units and 13 tactical crime squads within the south-east, central and north Queensland.

"These cameras have seen significant benefits to Police, and the local community can feel confident knowing that local officers are equipped with evidence gathering technology" Mr. Butcher said.

"This is a major advancement for Police and delivers on the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to keeping our frontline officers safe."

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the Palaszczuk Government allocated more than $6 million over three years to provide cameras to our frontline men and women to help keep them safe.

"With 2400 new cameras distributed throughout the state as part of stage 2, as well as the redeployment of existing cameras to identified stations, the Palaszczuk Government has delivered the largest roll out of BWCs in Australia and the third in the world," Mr Ryan said.

"The Stage 2 roll out will see body worn camera equipment and training rolled out to an additional 142 police stations by December 2017. The deployment of all 5100 body worn cameras will see this capability delivered to a total of 168 police stations throughout the state."

"Frontline police including general duties officers and specialist police such as Road Policing Command officers, tactical crime units, rapid action and patrols groups benefited from stage one of the BWC roll out, and now we are expanding this across Queensland."

Topics:  body worn cameras gladstone region police tannum sands

