COUNTING BIRDS: Gladstone residents are being encouraged to take part of Aussie Bird Count week.
News

Watchers needed to make Bird Week count

Glen Porteous
by
23rd Oct 2018 7:00 AM

THE Aussie Backyard Bird Count is on this week and Gladstone residents are being counted on to look around and record any avian species they might find.

October 22-28 is National Bird Week and Birdlife Australia wants locals to help count more than two million birds using the Aussie Bird Count app.

It helps birdwatchers identify local birds based on size, colour and location.

Gladstone and District Wildlife Association carer Jodi Jones encouraged people to take an interest this week in the activity of birds in their area.

"This week I will be doing activities with St Francis primary school to encourage students to have an interest about local birds and bird watching as well," Ms Jones said.

For events and activities visit aussiebirdcount.org.au and discover what birds could be in backyards, local parks, botanic gardens, beaches or anywhere else you might see birds.

Last year birdwatchers recorded more than 578 species with rainbow lorikeet, noisy miner and magpie the most common.

