Watchdog says alleged Ports corruption inquiry appropriate

A QUEENSLAND Treasury investigation which cleared former Gladstone Ports Corporation chairman and CEO Leo Zussino of corrupt conduct claims has been given the green light by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Today Mr Zussino issued a media statement saying “An investigation by Queensland Treasury, monitored by the Crime and Corruption Commission, has concluded with no action taken against Mr Leo Zussino.”

The Gladstone Observer put a number of questions to the Crime and Corruption Commission CCC and Queensland Treasury.

The Observer was then called by Queensland Treasury Media spokesman with questions about Mr Zussino’s statement.

The spokesman said he wanted to ensure Queensland Treasury and the CCC were “on the same page” about the issue.

Following that conversation, the CCC issued the following media statement to The Observer.

“The Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) referred allegations of corrupt conduct relating to the former Gladstone Ports Corporation Chairman and CEO to Queensland Treasury to investigate,” a CCC spokesman said.

“The CCC determined it would monitor Queensland Treasury’s investigation.

“The CCC has reviewed the investigation conducted by Queensland Treasury and has determined it was conducted appropriately.”

The CCC would not elaborate on questions posed by The Observer about the allegations, who made them, what the allegations related to, or who the allegations involved.

“It is not appropriate for the CCC to comment on the specifics of the allegations or the investigation conducted by Queensland Treasury,” the CCC spokesman said.

“The CCC does not confirm or deny any potential complaint or investigation unless a party directly related to a matter makes it publicly known first.

“On that basis, the CCC declines to comment further.”

The GPC has been contacted for comment and told The Observer this afternoon it was working on a statement.

