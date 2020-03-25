Menu
Watchdog disqualifies Coast company director who owes $1.1m

by ANDREW POTTS
25th Mar 2020 2:13 PM
A GOLD Coast man has been disqualified by ASIC after the collapse of two companies, leaving more than $1.1 million owed to creditors.

Damien John Harvie, from Ormeau Hills, has been disqualified for four years over his involvement in the failure of two companies.

Mr Harvie was the sole director of two companies which were placed into liquidation - HSS Security and Synergy Integration.

The two companies collapsed owing creditors $1.1 million.
The two companies collapsed owing creditors $1.1 million.

ASIC found that Mr Harvie had:

* Failed to maintain proper company records;

* Continued to allow Synergy Integration to trade while it was insolvent and

* Misused the corporate form when he transferred the business to another company, leaving insufficient assets to pay creditors.

The companies had a combined total debt of $1.1 million owed to creditors at the time liquidators were appointed.

At the time of the appointment of the liquidators, the companies had a combined total debt exceeding $1.1 million owed to creditors.

Mr Harvie's disqualification took effect on February 27.

