Port City Power's Chris Stark in action against Maryborough Magic. Matt Taylor GLA080619BBALL
Basketball

WATCH: Youngsters show Maryborough their own magic

NICK KOSSATCH
by
9th Jun 2019 11:47 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM
BASKETBALL: Gladstone men recorded their first win in the Central Queensland Basketball League against Maryborough Magic.

After two away losses in the first two games of the season, Gladstone's young guns led the way in a 88-65 victory.

Gladstone playing coach Matt Green was delighted with the result.

"Our discipline was pleasing and that's what we set out to do and that's be disciplined," he said.

Youngster Liam Madsen was most impressive on the post with 16 points while Port City Power development player Ben Murdoch shot 17 points.

"They are starting to show more confidence and Liam is an example of that," Green said.

"We also had a few more inclusions which helped us as well."

Magic, which led by a point at quarter-time, were superbly served by Aiden Potter, who shot 31 points.

Young Gladstone guard Jake Gudgeon identified Madsen in a mismatch for two points and the hosts opened Maryborough up.

Green's triple on the three-quarter-time buzzer ended the contest as both teams exchanged baskets in the final 10 minutes.

basketball australia basketball queensland news cqbl gladstone amateur basketball association maryborough basketball
Gladstone Observer

