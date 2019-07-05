Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON TARGET: World number one Karla Blowers shows how it's done.
ON TARGET: World number one Karla Blowers shows how it's done. David Nielsen
eXtra

WATCH: World class shooters in Raglan this weekend

NICK KOSSATCH
by
5th Jul 2019 3:12 PM | Updated: 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOOTING: There will be some great action at the Halls Firearms 2019 IPSC Queensland State Titles competition held at the Raglan Target Sports Club tomorrow and Sunday.

It's the first time such an event will be hosted at the club and there will be eight stages tomorrow and six on Sunday.

"It looks at this stage to be one of the biggest held in the state in recent history," IPSC Queensland section coordinator Jeniene Butcher said.

"We have Karla Blowers in attendance and she is the world number one woman in our sport and some Australian champions also.

"Kita Busse from the USA is also here to shoot our competition."

The weekend has attracted more than 160 competitors match officials and sponsors and they travelled long distances to participate.

Action will start at 8am this weekend.

More Stories

2019 ipsc queensland state titles raglan shooting club raglan target sports club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    What's happened to Gloria Jean's at the Nightowl Centre?

    premium_icon What's happened to Gloria Jean's at the Nightowl Centre?

    Business In May, the franchise was posted for sale on the Commercial Real Estate website

    'Huge opportunity': How FibreCo will help Gladstone business

    premium_icon 'Huge opportunity': How FibreCo will help Gladstone business

    News The new entity is hoped to relieve disappointment in the NBN

    • 5th Jul 2019 4:06 PM
    Migrating whales spotted off Heron Island

    Migrating whales spotted off Heron Island

    Environment A recent visitor to the island snapped the pictures

    Artist showcases work to spread the NAIDOC message

    premium_icon Artist showcases work to spread the NAIDOC message

    News The tradition of story telling through art