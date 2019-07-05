WATCH: World class shooters in Raglan this weekend

ON TARGET: World number one Karla Blowers shows how it's done.

SHOOTING: There will be some great action at the Halls Firearms 2019 IPSC Queensland State Titles competition held at the Raglan Target Sports Club tomorrow and Sunday.

It's the first time such an event will be hosted at the club and there will be eight stages tomorrow and six on Sunday.

"It looks at this stage to be one of the biggest held in the state in recent history," IPSC Queensland section coordinator Jeniene Butcher said.

"We have Karla Blowers in attendance and she is the world number one woman in our sport and some Australian champions also.

"Kita Busse from the USA is also here to shoot our competition."

The weekend has attracted more than 160 competitors match officials and sponsors and they travelled long distances to participate.

Action will start at 8am this weekend.