WATCH: Women sing Suns club song as new season nears

AUSSIE RULES: What better way than celebrate International Women's Day than to celebrate in song.

Listen to these Sunettes sing:

That's exactly what some players and a team manager have done at the Bill Robertson Toyota Suns AFL Club.

With the help from Cooper McKenzie Marketing director Grant Cooper, players Alana Kenzler, Karlisle Oldaker, Marette Kiernan and Sun's women team manager Sheri Hope, the Suns are the first club in Queensland to have women to sing the club song.

"It was Grant Cooper's idea and with Cooper McKenzie to be a part of our (Suns) sponsorship package, it was voted to change the Melbourne Demons' song lyrics into our own," Kenzler said.

Hope added:

"It's really to embrace the changes from Muddies to Suns and to really get a foothold with women in Aussie Rules," she said.

Gladstone Suns hope to sing the new club song - women and men's versions after round one's game against Rockhampton Brothers on March 30 in Rocky.