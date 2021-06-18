Menu
A woman has fallen more than 70 metres down a cliff when her car rolled and plunged off a Gold Coast hinterland road.
News

WATCH: Woman falls 70m down cliff after car plunges off road

by Jeremy Pierce
16th Jun 2021 12:19 PM
Rescue crews are preparing to winch a woman to safety after she fell down a cliff when he car rolled and plunged off a Gold Coast hinterland road.

Witnesses saw a car veer off Tamborine-Oxenford Road at Wongawallan about 7.30am.

Rescue crews searched the area before hearing a woman's desperate cries for help. It is understood the woman fell more than 70 metres.

She was located about 9.45am perched on a cliff face after crawling from the wreckage.

Emergency services rallying to rescue the woman trapped on a cliff face at Wongawallan on the Gold Coast. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast
Emergency services rallying to rescue the woman trapped on a cliff face at Wongawallan on the Gold Coast. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast

Crews from Queensland police, fire and ambulance have been talking to the woman, who has sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A critical care paramedic was winched from the Rescue 500 helicopter down to the woman who is in a stable condition suffering an arm injury.

 

 

 

The Rescue 500 helicopter at a cliff face where a woman has been left trapped after her car plunged off a Gold Coast hinterland road. Picture: Supplied
The Rescue 500 helicopter at a cliff face where a woman has been left trapped after her car plunged off a Gold Coast hinterland road. Picture: Supplied

 

 

Queensland's Rescue 500 helicopter was called into action to assist crews in the delicate rescue operation.

