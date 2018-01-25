WATCH: Why this Gladstone man gets directions from the PM

Stephen Mills is a flag marshal for Gladstone, taking enormous pride in the responsibility.

FLAG marshal Stephen Mills has an important job - so much so he receives correspondence from the Prime Minister's department.

On behalf of the Rotary Club of South Gladstone, Mr Mills will raise the Australian flag today, at the corner of Glenlyon Rd and Dawson Highway, under specific instructions from the highest office in the land.

It's all part of a unique and fascinating job dedicated by protocol and tradition.

Our flag marshal loves his flags:

Although Mr Mills said it's not hard to become a flag marshal, having an interest in flags and being committed was the key. "It's an official role you have to be registered with the Commonwealth," he said.

Mr Mills flies flags at Gallipoli Place, which is on the corner of Glenlyon Rd and Dawson Highway, on special days like today.

"It's quite a special role and I feel quite privileged to do it," he said.

"I've always been into flags, since my scouting days, and I've probably been doing flags for 30 or 40 years.

"Flags are really interesting, they represent a lot of things to a lot of people and in the case of the Australian national flag, it's fairly unique and well recognised throughout the world."

Not everything has been smooth masting for Mr Mills and his flag duties.

On Remembrance Day last year, the New Zealand flag became stuck up the flagpole and protocol says it has to fly at half-mast at 10.30am.

"It required some quick phone calls around the club and undo all the bolts (on the flagpole) and get it over and then get it back up again by 10.30am, and we did it," he said.