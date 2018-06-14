WATCH: Whale filmed playing at Spinnaker Park's water edge

A whale was filmed playing near Spinnaker Park's waters edge this morning at about 7.30am.

GLADSTONE'S whale season is off to a splashing start after a whale was filmed playing 400 metres from the water's edge at Spinnaker park cafe yesterday morning.

Cafe diners were greeted with a spectacular view of the spontaneous whale show which lasted for about 30 minutes according to waitress Hannah Murphy.

"They were unreal," Hannah said.

"It was about 400 metres away from the cafe's water edge. I've never seen them so close.

"Everyone here was pretty amazed."

Michelle Metcalfe filmed the whale at 7.30am yesterday swimming near the Clinton Wharf and the new tug base.

"It was there for about five minutes then he moved back out into the shipping channel and went west down towards Curtis Island," she said."

"I have been working in the harbour for about eight-and-a-half years and I have never seen a whale this far into the harbour.

"It was very exciting. We quite often see dolphins, but this is the first time a whale has been down this far.

Volunteer Marine Rescue duty controller Steve Hindle said it was possible for a whale to drop in for a visit.

Kaiden Roebuck and Tara Brown saw whales frolicking in the Gladstone marina off Spinnaker Park on Thursday, June 14. Matt Taylor GLA140618WHALE

The skipper said the whale was in no danger and posed no danger to boaties.

"I've seen them off QAL's wharf but they could possibly come in this close," Mr Hindle said. "It's usually very quiet for boaties during the week so they have more space to play."

The skipper said he alerted the radio operator of the sighting and boaties would be on whale watch.