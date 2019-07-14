WATCH: Wallabys stepped up big time in JHC

RUGBY LEAGUE: Wallabys were the best performed Gladstone club at the Jason Hetherington Cup and finished eighth out of the 37 teams that competed.

Nikolai Te-Huia's try: Wallabys Nikolai Te-Huia's try powers his way for a Gladstone Wallabys try

Wallabys' Nikolai Te-Huia scored the game's first try against Redbank Plains in yesterday's 8-8 draw and it meant Wallabys qualified for the quarter-final.

Unfortunately that is as far Wallabys got to because Brisbane Brothers won 16-0 in the quarter-final.

Wallabys coach Jamie Lewis was proud of his troops. "We finished second in our pool and everyone did their job above and beyond," he said.

The game against Redbank Plains went try-for-try and Micah Johnson-Samalua produced a searing run to put Wallabys ahead. It epitomised the Wallabys' team's never-say-die attitude and the team impressed opposition coaches.

"The Brisbane Brothers coach said he was impressed with our attitude and the Redbank Plains coach said our team was the toughest and most physical his team had played against," Lewis said.

"It was good to play against the other teams and to see where we are at and how much we have come."

Gladstone Brothers, Calliope Roosters, Tannum Seagulls and Gladstone Brothers also competed in the three-day event which had attracted eight more teams than last year.

Emu Park Emus took out the Jason Hetherington Cup after they defeated Kawana Dolphins in the grand final.