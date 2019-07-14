Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Churchward zig zags his way through a tough Redbank Plains defence.
Sam Churchward zig zags his way through a tough Redbank Plains defence. Matt Taylor GLA140719JHCRL
Rugby League

WATCH: Wallabys stepped up big time in JHC

NICK KOSSATCH
by
14th Jul 2019 5:21 PM | Updated: 5:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Wallabys were the best performed Gladstone club at the Jason Hetherington Cup and finished eighth out of the 37 teams that competed.

Wallabys' Nikolai Te-Huia scored the game's first try against Redbank Plains in yesterday's 8-8 draw and it meant Wallabys qualified for the quarter-final.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Unfortunately that is as far Wallabys got to because Brisbane Brothers won 16-0 in the quarter-final.

Wallabys coach Jamie Lewis was proud of his troops. "We finished second in our pool and everyone did their job above and beyond," he said.

The game against Redbank Plains went try-for-try and Micah Johnson-Samalua produced a searing run to put Wallabys ahead. It epitomised the Wallabys' team's never-say-die attitude and the team impressed opposition coaches.

"The Brisbane Brothers coach said he was impressed with our attitude and the Redbank Plains coach said our team was the toughest and most physical his team had played against," Lewis said.

"It was good to play against the other teams and to see where we are at and how much we have come."

Gladstone Brothers, Calliope Roosters, Tannum Seagulls and Gladstone Brothers also competed in the three-day event which had attracted eight more teams than last year.

Emu Park Emus took out the Jason Hetherington Cup after they defeated Kawana Dolphins in the grand final.

More Stories

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Former businessman flees scene of car crash with drug stash

    premium_icon Former businessman flees scene of car crash with drug stash

    News A FORMER businessman who fled the scene of a crash with a stash of drugs in his vehicle has been released on parole after spending nearly 100 days in prison.

    New animal rescue group forms after RSPCA closure

    premium_icon New animal rescue group forms after RSPCA closure

    Pets & Animals New Gladstone organisation forms to rescue animals from death row

    OH SNAP: Crocodile spotted in Gladstone waters

    premium_icon OH SNAP: Crocodile spotted in Gladstone waters

    News Watch this crocodile swimming around in a Gladstone creek.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards