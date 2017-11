I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

Unique look at Gladstone: Benjamin Norris's video from The Gladstone Observer's Best in Business awards

ONE of the most popular and unique things that happened at the Gladstone Observer's Best In Business awards was MC Benjamin Norris's introductory video.

He had a unique perspective on things as he spoke to some of our region's leaders.

The video had the crowd in stitches during the event.

When asked who the most influential favourite mayor was, from to be fair a pretty poor selection, Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett went with the mayor of Maccas.