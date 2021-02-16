Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rescue on the Fitzroy
Rescue on the Fitzroy
News

WATCH VIDEO: Man ‘clinging to barge’ in the Fitzroy River

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
16th Feb 2021 11:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.30AM: Police have accessed a 4m tinnie, retrieved the man from the water and returned to the boat ramp with the patient.


11.10AM: Police are hoping to find a member of the public who will motor them upriver to near the Boathouse restaurant to retrieve a man who has fallen into the Fitzroy River.


The incident was reported at 11am.

Rescue on the Fitzroy
Rescue on the Fitzroy

 

The man is clinging to a barge in the middle of the Fitzroy. He reportedly fell from a nearby boat and is unable to swim.

Police are at both North and Southside boat ramps.

SES is also on the way.

More to come

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New swim program to make a splash at Gladstone school

        Premium Content New swim program to make a splash at Gladstone school

        Sport “There is not a whole lot of opportunities in Gladstone for students who aren’t maybe part of a swimming club.”

        • 16th Feb 2021 2:01 PM
        Woman flown to hospital after motorbike accident

        Premium Content Woman flown to hospital after motorbike accident

        Breaking A woman was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crash at Mt Alma on Tuesday...

        ‘Enough is enough’: Tamil family advocate speaks out

        Premium Content ‘Enough is enough’: Tamil family advocate speaks out

        News A Tamil family friend called on Peter Dutton to do more.

        Police find man passed out at wheel after Boxing Day bender

        Premium Content Police find man passed out at wheel after Boxing Day bender

        News Corey Dallas Lang’s blood-alcohol level was mid range.