Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Snake too close for comfort
News

WATCH: Venomous snake gets too close for comfort

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Apr 2020 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VIDEO of a snake coming too close for comfort at a family home in Boyne Island has gone viral with more than 11,000 views on the original post.

The video shared by Wayne Loats shows his fiance Vanessa Fanfulla going outside to hang out laundry followed by the couples' twins Aisha and Mila, 2, before they startle a snake hiding in a corner.

The snake comes out of the corner and as she's trying to run away Aisha accidentally steps on it before her mum grabs her and takes her away.

Mr Loats said at first he believed the snake was a deadly Eastern Brown however has been told it was more likely a venomous yellow-faced whipsnake.

He said the girls were shaken by the incident but were still a bit young to understand what happened.

"Aisha is still a bit scared," Mr Loats said.

"She's a bit startled from things she's not aware of."

His message to other residents in the area: "Stay alert, the snakes are still about, keep your yards clean and educate your kids on what to do if there is a snake."

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Facilities needed for Marine operations

        premium_icon Facilities needed for Marine operations

        News A tender is up for grabs with the department of Transport and Main Roads.

        Food packs delivered to vulnerable locals during pandemic

        premium_icon Food packs delivered to vulnerable locals during pandemic

        Health Roseberry Qld provides food support and remote counselling

        Doctors ramp up bid to add fluoride to water supply

        premium_icon Doctors ramp up bid to add fluoride to water supply

        Health Medical authority to approach councillors in dental health bid

        Dry air cools region for Easter

        premium_icon Dry air cools region for Easter

        News A cool snap hit over the weekend as temps dropped to 20C. Find out what weather is...