WATCH: Jim gives us his Melbourne Cup tips

LOCAL HERO: Lee Kiernan trained French Flame will run in race 4 today at Ferguson Park.
NICK KOSSATCH
HORSE RACING: Ferguson Park Racecourse is filling fast ahead of today's Melbourne Cup.

Gladstone trainers Denis Schultz and Lee Kiernan have a total of seven horses to run this morning in a jam-packed race card.

Schultz had Lightning Artist in race one (10am).

It was a one and two finish for Schultz and Kiernan with That Pretty Girl and Varnamo in race two.

Schultz has Racey Chick (race 3 11am) and Kiernan with Rowdy Rousey (race 3 11am).

Kiernan's French Flame will run in race 4 from 11.30am while Schultz has Logical Outcome running in the final race 5 from midday.

 

Meanwhile, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher is backing German thoroughbred Almandin to go back-to-back for the Cup.

The eight-year-old champion is currently paying $9.50, second only to TAB favourite Marmelo who pays $8.

"He's bringing good form into the race," Mr Butcher told The Observer.

