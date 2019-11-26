Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

WATCH: Two armed men storm service station
News

WATCH: Two armed men storm service station with machete

Paige Ashby
26th Nov 2019 4:53 PM | Updated: 6:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have been caught on camera threatening 7-Eleven staff with an axe and a machete, before taking off with the store's till and some cigarettes.

According to police, the two men entered the Springfield Parkway store just before 11pm on 13 November.

The men had their faces covered and fled the scene in a gold VT Holden Commodore.

The first man is described as caucasian, 18-19 years old with blonde hair and wearing a red baseball cap, grey hoodie, black work gloves, navy track pants, and red shoes with white soles.

The second man is described as caucasian, wearing a black long sleeve shirt, motorbike gloves and grey trackpants.

Police are appealing for anyone with further information to come forward.

7-eleven armed robbery queensland police services
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Orange dolls shine light on child brides

        premium_icon Orange dolls shine light on child brides

        News YOU might have noticed some orange dolls dressed as schoolchildren around town this week as the Zonta Club of Gladstone launches their 16 Days of Activism.

        • 26th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
        Plenty to see and do for travelling family

        premium_icon Plenty to see and do for travelling family

        News Why these bloggers are feeling good about our beautiful region

        • 26th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
        How to join the festive fun

        How to join the festive fun

        News IT’S TIME to bust out the baubles, tinsel and Christmas lights, the...

        • 26th Nov 2019 4:58 PM
        Car and bicycle collide in Gladstone CBD

        premium_icon Car and bicycle collide in Gladstone CBD

        News A MAN has been taken to hospital after his bicycle collided with a car outside the...