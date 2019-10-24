Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Truck driver’s heartfelt video message to family

by Grace Mason
24th Oct 2019 10:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TRUCKIE involved in a serious crash which left him with multiple broken bones has told the family in the other car he hopes to meet up with them in a kind-hearted video message.

Flying Fish Point father-of-three Robin Smith, 54, faces a lengthy recovery and remains in the Cairns Hospital with 15 broken ribs and serious leg injuries.

But he recorded the video message earlier this week which has been delivered to the Sellars family from Brinsmead who are recovering in Townsville Hospital.

Flying Fish Point truck driver Robin Smith, 54, recovering in Cairns Hospital with children Lindsay, Morgan and Ashley.
Flying Fish Point truck driver Robin Smith, 54, recovering in Cairns Hospital with children Lindsay, Morgan and Ashley.

Mum Rachael and her sons Darian, 13, and Ronan, 11, all suffered significant injuries in the October 7 head-on collision which occurred on the Mulgrave River Bridge near Gordonvale.

In the video Mr Smith said he had been thinking of the family and while he had a few "bashes and breaks" he was "on the mend".

"Hope to catch up with you guys later on when everything's all done and dusted and we're all well and good," he said.

 

David and Rachael Sellars with sons Darian, 13, and Ronan, 11. Picture: Facebook
David and Rachael Sellars with sons Darian, 13, and Ronan, 11. Picture: Facebook

"Just thinking of you, get well and we'll chat later."

Husband and father David Sellars spoke out last week to ask the community to support Mr Smith as they had his family.

A GoFundMe campaign for them has raised over $31,500.

Initial crash investigations suggest the Sellars' car may have crossed onto the wrong side of the road before colliding with Mr Smith's truck, but investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
crash truck truck crash video message

Top Stories

    $760m dredging project likely to impact water, marine life

    premium_icon $760m dredging project likely to impact water, marine life

    News A new report has revealed the finalised impact the Gladstone Port duplication is likely to have on the environment.

    80 cut-price TAFE courses you can study right now

    premium_icon 80 cut-price TAFE courses you can study right now

    Education Qld Government announces $4m in TAFE subsidies to fill job gabs

    ‘Money leaving Gladstone’: Call to buy out of town stuns

    premium_icon ‘Money leaving Gladstone’: Call to buy out of town stuns

    News Business says HookUp going against its community mantra

    Two injured in crash on major highway

    premium_icon Two injured in crash on major highway

    News A MAN and a boy were taken to hospital this morning after a single-vehicle crash on...