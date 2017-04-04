WATCH: Treasurer says Gladstone flooding 'not forgotten'

THE Gladstone region will not be forgotten.

That was the message from Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt, who toured parts of the region that were impacted by last week's flooding.

"I received a phone call from Mayor Matt Burnett and we had a conversation about the fact that there are pockets in the region that are quite severely affected by tropical cyclone Debbie," he said.

Mr Pitt said throughout the state there would be a wide range of areas left untouched and many others impacted.

"Our challenge as a government is to make sure we bring everyone along with us, leaving nobody behind," he said.

More flooding in the region: The view from above of Euleilah Creek bridge.

The Treasurer said it was important to speak with Cr Burnett to get a clear understanding of what had happened in places like the Boyne Valley, Agnes Water, Seventeen Seventy and a range of other areas.

"This is really important for those local people," Mr Pitt said.

"Obviously there's a lot of people around that have had severe impacts, (including) people who have lost a roof, they've lost appliances," he said.

"All the things we rely on, on a day to day basis these things are not an inconvenience, they are a severe interruption and can have long-lasting effects if we don't get in there quickly and do it.

"The trick here is ensuring that we have our local people armed with as much information as possible and that's where our councils come in."

Mr Pitt said although the cyclone crossed up north it had far-reaching impacts.

"My whole purpose for being here today is to ensure that people know the State Government has not forgotten Gladstone," he said. "We want people to know that the Gladstone area has not been forgotten, it will be getting as much attention as the rest of the state, bearing in mind that this is a significant impact on a very, very large part of Queensland."

The region is eligible for Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements assistance.

Cr Burnett said as chair of the local disaster management group he made the request for individual communities impacted by Cyclone Debbie to be able to access financial hardship assistance.