WATCH: Thunderstorm lights up Gladstone sky

MOTHER nature turned on a show last night as the Gladstone region received some much needed rain.

Heavy rain, loud thunder and lightning illuminated the night sky, lashing areas from Mount Larcom to Seventeen Seventy.

The significant downpour occurred at approximately 9:40pm in the Gladstone CBD area and lasted well over an hour.

Thunderstorm - Gladstone CBD: Lightning illuminated the night sky in the Gladstone CBD on Tuesday night.

Gladstone Airport recorded 46mm of rain in the past 24 hours up to 9am Wednesday, while the Town of 1770 copped 83mm.

The airport has received more rain in the past 24 hours than the entire month of March (38mm before Tuesday).

There was 43.2mm of rainfall recorded at the airport during February and 170mm during January, although 121mm of that rain fell on January 3 alone.

The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting a cloudy but cooler day today with a very high (90%) chance of showers.

There is a chance of thunderstorms, possibly severe, including possible heavy falls.

Lighting illuminates the night sky on Tuesday night.

The BOM advises residents of the Gladstone region to regularly check weather warnings.