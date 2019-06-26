Menu
Target Chinchilla break-in
Crime

WATCH: Thieves ransack store, steal electronics

26th Jun 2019 4:26 PM

INVESTIGATORS have released CCTV footage of thieves brazenly destroying a glass shop front and ransacking a store as part of an appeal for information into yesterday's break-in.

At 12.30am yesterday a group of five people forced their way into Target in Middle St, Chinchilla, removing entertainment and electrical items before leaving the store the way they came in. 

There was significant damage caused to the store and police are appealing for public assistance. 

Anyone with information in relation to the identity of those involved is asked to contact police. 

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1901222255

