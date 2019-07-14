WATCH: There were superheroes and keen masters' competition
GYMNASTICS: All the rigorous training had paid off for Gladstone's Kerry Morgan on Sunday.
She finished runner-up in the 2019 Queensland Masters after she strutted her exquisite skills in her favourite event - uneven bars.
Deadpool Shows His Stuff:
"We have been training for two years and all the training has been worth it," Morgan said.
Even though Morgan has done gymnastics from an early age, she said to feel on edge before competition still happens.
"I still get nervous, but there's plenty of team spirit and good encouragement from the crowd," Morgan said.
There was plenty of humour when Alfie Little when he dressed up as superhero character Deadpool.
He showed his athleticism with a series of tumbles and backflips on the floor.
"It was pretty nerve-wracking but it was fun," Little said.
He performed in the high bar, rings, parallel bars and vaults later in the day and he finished first in the 40-49 Open class.
Gladstone's Zteven Whitty was spectacular on the floor.
His moves enthralled the spectators.
"It's not hard at all and I competed in the nationals last year," Whitty said.
"Gymnastics gives me a sense of place and it's a very important part of my life.
"Gymnastics is more than movement and it keeps the child in me alive."
Event founder Anna Turetschek said competition was keen and of high quality.
"It was quite hard this year and the rules are a bit more tougher for the masters," she said.
RESULTS
WAG Results
18-29 Masters Place
Brooke Bevis Sunshine Coast Gymnastics Academy 1st
Rhianna Pendergast Urban Gymnastics Club 2nd
Lacey Thiess Urban Gymnastics Club 3rd
18-29 Open Place
Melita Rohrlach Wide Bay Gymnastics 1st
Lauren Ralfe Urban Gymanstics 2nd
30-39 Masters Place
Jade Hodges Wide Bay Gymnastics 1st
30-39 Open Place
Joanne Auld Gladstone Gymnastics 1st
Joanne Foss Bundaberg PCYC 2nd
Rikki Ibbotson Gladstone Gymnastics 3rd
40-49 Masters Place
Joanne Everett Wide Bay Gymnastics 1st
Kerry Morgan Gladstone Gymnastics 2nd
40-49 Open Place
Lyness Litzow Gladstone Gymnastics 1st
50-59 Open Place
Suzanne Neucom Gladstone Gymnastics 1st
Robyn Davidson Gladstone Gymnastics 2nd
MAG Results
18-29 Masters Place
David Eggleton Urban Gymnastics 1st
Ashley Goldsworthy Urban Gymnastics 2nd
18-29 Open Place
Michael Gurnett Wide Bay Gymnastics 1st
30-39 Masters Place
Benjamin Villalobos Wide Bay Gymnastics 1st
30-39 Open Place
Jarrad Evans Urban Gymnastics 1st
40-49 Masters Place
Tiago Anrade Gymfinity Gymnastics 1st
40-49 Open Place
Alfie Little Gladstone Gymnastics 1st
Justin Baker Wide Bay Gymnastics 2nd