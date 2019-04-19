Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The yachts wait to launch at last year’s race.
The yachts wait to launch at last year’s race.
Sport

Watch the Brisbane to Gladstone live here

by Kyle Pollard
19th Apr 2019 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The time-honoured Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race starts today. Follow the live stream below as the competitors look to break the record that was set last year.

The overall handicap winner of the race is awarded The Courier-Mail Cup and Sydney merchant banker Matt Allen is chasing history on his 66-foot racer Ichi Ban.

In this year's field of 40 yachts - and with not a pigeon among them - Allen is trying to match the hat-trick of titles collected by Norseman in 1954-1956.

MORE BRISBANE TO GLADSTONE STORIES:

Ragamuffin eases a broken heart for Freebairn

Salter carries the hopes of Moreton Bay

The rich history of the Brisbane to Gladstone

brisbane to gladstone yacht race editors picks live stream yacht race

Top Stories

    Anglers face heavy fines in prohibited fishing zone

    premium_icon Anglers face heavy fines in prohibited fishing zone

    News 'It might be holidays for most, but this is a busy time of the year for our compliance teams'

    • 19th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    REVEALED: Most common causes of boat accidents in Gladstone

    premium_icon REVEALED: Most common causes of boat accidents in Gladstone

    News Find out what type of boats are in the most claimed accidents.

    Gladstone urged to slip, slop and slap this long weekend

    premium_icon Gladstone urged to slip, slop and slap this long weekend

    News 'Queenslanders need to take sun safety seriously'

    Philatelic society stamping their mark during Easter

    premium_icon Philatelic society stamping their mark during Easter

    News 'The purpose of the fair is to promote stamp collecting'