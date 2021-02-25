WATCH: Scary moment snake devours ‘kangaroo-sized’ possum

It's not every day you come across something like this.

Gladstone Region resident Justin Western captured the terrifying moment a carpet snake devoured a "kangaroo-sized" possum at Bulburin National Park.

Mr Western was camping at the national park with his wife Kathryn last November when they stumbled across the gruesome scene.

Gladstone Region resident Justin Western captured the terrifying moment a carpet snake devoured a 'kangaroo-sized' possum in Bulburin National Park.

"I thought it was a tree root at first that had wrapped around a tree," Mr Western said.

"We were watching (the snake) for five minutes and once it come up with that kangaroo-sized possum in it's mouth we were like 'holy hell'.

"It was a little bit terrifying."

Justin and Kathryn Western.

Mr Western, who lives at Foreshores, said the three-metre snake posed no threat to them.

"I have a python at my house that's the same size, he doesn't bother us," he said.

Mr Western said in his 16 years living in the region, he had never seen anything like it.

"Most of our weekend we try and explore the national park in our region," he said.

"Never ever did we think that was there.

"As long as it's not bigger and looks at me like a possum - we're fine."