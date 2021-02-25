Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Carpet snake devours possum in Bulburin National Park
Offbeat

WATCH: Scary moment snake devours ‘kangaroo-sized’ possum

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
25th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It's not every day you come across something like this.

Gladstone Region resident Justin Western captured the terrifying moment a carpet snake devoured a "kangaroo-sized" possum at Bulburin National Park.

Mr Western was camping at the national park with his wife Kathryn last November when they stumbled across the gruesome scene.

Gladstone Region resident Justin Western captured the terrifying moment a carpet snake devoured a 'kangaroo-sized' possum in Bulburin National Park.
Gladstone Region resident Justin Western captured the terrifying moment a carpet snake devoured a 'kangaroo-sized' possum in Bulburin National Park.

"I thought it was a tree root at first that had wrapped around a tree," Mr Western said.

"We were watching (the snake) for five minutes and once it come up with that kangaroo-sized possum in it's mouth we were like 'holy hell'.

"It was a little bit terrifying."

Justin and Kathryn Western.
Justin and Kathryn Western.

Mr Western, who lives at Foreshores, said the three-metre snake posed no threat to them.

"I have a python at my house that's the same size, he doesn't bother us," he said.

Mr Western said in his 16 years living in the region, he had never seen anything like it.

"Most of our weekend we try and explore the national park in our region," he said.

"Never ever did we think that was there.

"As long as it's not bigger and looks at me like a possum - we're fine."

bulburin national park foreshores possums snake
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man arrested over attempt to ‘avenge’ brother at rural pub

        Premium Content Man arrested over attempt to ‘avenge’ brother at rural pub

        Crime Ryan McKeough was trying to avenge his brother’s assault.

        Police crack down on hoons in CQ towns

        Premium Content Police crack down on hoons in CQ towns

        Crime An ongoing police investigation has revealed several incidences where hoons have...

        CQ island sells for less than average house price

        Premium Content CQ island sells for less than average house price

        Property One lucky buyer has scored a piece of paradise off the coast of Gladstone.

        Person hospitalised after horse fall in rural area

        Premium Content Person hospitalised after horse fall in rural area

        News Crews responded to the incident at Captain Creek.