WATCH: Teen beaten in public, onlookers did nothing

A TEEN girl brutally bashed in a Central Queensland mining town is now scared to leave her home alone.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said she was beaten in a public park while a crowd of onlookers did nothing but film the incident.

She said she had planned to meet with friends yesterday afternoon, but when she arrived she was confronted by another 16-year-old girl she had a history with.

"I've been having a disagreement with her for a number of weeks," she said.

"We don't get on - I don't like her."

She has alleged the other 16-year-old began yelling at her as a crowd of eight to 10 people started surrounding them.

"She approached me. I just wanted to calm things down," the teen said.

"She brought a crowd with her and started screaming at me.

"She was carrying on and calling me indecent names - making me feel disgusting.

"(Then) she started laying into me."

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the victim was grabbed by her arm and was repeatedly hit in the head.

When her alleged attacker backed off, about two minutes later, the teen said she struggled to walk home by herself.

"Someone walked me home because I wasn't walking straight," she said.

She told the Daily Mercury she had bruises around her eye and marks around her arm, prompting her to go to the hospital for treatment.

The teen said she was hurt and appalled that rather than stop the assault, the crowd of onlookers filmed the attack.

The video was posted on the social media platform Snapchat and the day after the attack had gone viral at her school.

She said this was not the first time she has been attacked.

"A couple weeks ago she jumped me at the netball courts," she said.

"Every time it happens the group (of bystanders) gets bigger.

"They all just think it's a joke"

She said she reported both incidents to police and her school.

A QPS spokeswoman said the matter was before the courts and an undisclosed number of juveniles "were dealt with".

A fellow resident of the town, who also cannot be identified as it would reveal the identity of the teen, said it was not an isolated incident in their small town.

"The amount of bullying in the town is ridiculous," she said.

"The issue needs to be addressed. So many kids are losing their lives all around Australia due to bullying."

For the young victim, the scars from the attack are deeper than just bruises.

"I honestly don't want to go anywhere - I don't want to go to school," she said, adding she did not feel safe leaving her home without her friends protecting her.

"As long as I'm with friends, (otherwise) I'm not going out," she said.